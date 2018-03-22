DXB traffic set to ease further with completion of two bridges

The new bridges will increase capacity and slash transit times in the area

Two new bridges at the intersection of Marrakech and Airports roads in Dubai have been completed and will open in two phases, according to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The first stage will see traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed road and Al Khawaneej to Deira permanently diverted to a new three-lane bridge, beginning on Friday, March 23. The parallel bridge will be closed pending the completion of works at the bridge’s entry and other construction projects.

The second bridge will open for traffic on March 30, with the ramp leading to Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 3 opened by the end of April 2018.

Engineer Maitha bin Adai, the CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said that the project “will substantially reduce the waiting time at the intersection.”

The airport road improvement project also includes the construction of four junctions, at Al Rashidiya intersection, the intersection of Airport and Nad Al Hamar Roads, Airport and Casablanca Roads, and at Al Garhoud.

“The project will considerably reduce the total waiting time at Casablanca intersection, and ease the existing tailbacks generated by the overlapping traffic between vehicles towards Casablanca intersection and others coming from Terminal 1 heading leftwards to Casablanca street,” bin Adai said.

The improvement of the airport street project is part of RTA’s plans for accommodating the accelerated growth in the number of passengers of Dubai International Airport, which is expected to 92 million by 2020.

Once completed, the project will increase the capacity of the airport street by as much as 5,000 additional vehicles per hour. According to RTA, it will also boost safety and cut transit times in the area.