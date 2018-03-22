DP World, India's Tata explore cooperation opportunities

DP World has six container terminals in India
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 22 Mar 2018 01:36 PM

DP World group chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem has meet with senior executives of India’s Tata Group to explore opportunities to cooperate and share knowledge in the future, DP World announced on Wednesday. 

According to DP World, discussions covered logistics and supply chain operations and customer care. The meeting was also attended by Ali Haddad, the COO of the Jebel Ali Freezone Authority (Jafza) and Mahmood Al Bastai, the CEO of Dubai trade. 

“The Tata Group have been an integral part of India’s growth story for 150 years and we also have a deep-rooted relationship with India that have recently expanded our horizons to develop logistics infrastructure,” bin Sulayem said. “We believe that our both companies can benefit through exchange of knowledge and know how, sharing expertise and experience in areas that deliver solutions to India's growing economy and trade.” 

DP World has extensive business interests in India, including six container terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICD), warehouses and container rail freight services, collectively supporting over 30 percent of the country’s container trade. 

Indian container imports at Jebel Ali, for their part, have increased annually for the last four years, from 205,000 TEUs in 2013 to 254,000 in 2017, while exports reached 132,000 TEUs. 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

flydubai resumes flights to Erbil following suspension

flydubai resumes flights to Erbil following suspension

22 Mar 2018
Transport
DXB traffic set to ease further with completion of two bridges

DXB traffic set to ease further with completion of two bridges

22 Mar 2018
Transport
Dubai completes $2.45bn financing for metro extension project

Dubai completes $2.45bn financing for metro extension project

21 Mar 2018
Banking & Finance
Dubai's Careem appeals Egyptian court ruling to stop operations

Dubai's Careem appeals Egyptian court ruling to stop operations

21 Mar 2018
Transport
Snowstorms force Emirates to cancel New York flights

Snowstorms force Emirates to cancel New York flights

21 Mar 2018
Transport
Etihad Airways signs codeshare agreement with Swiss

Etihad Airways signs codeshare agreement with Swiss

21 Mar 2018
Transport
Police storm Gulf Air flight to arrest suspect in London

Police storm Gulf Air flight to arrest suspect in London

21 Mar 2018
Transport
Dubai's Careem, Uber ordered to halt operations in Egypt

Dubai's Careem, Uber ordered to halt operations in Egypt

20 Mar 2018
Transport
Setback for autonomous driving after fatal Uber crash in Arizona

Setback for autonomous driving after fatal Uber crash in Arizona

20 Mar 2018
Transport
Emirates faces flights delay pay-out after court ruling

Emirates faces flights delay pay-out after court ruling

19 Mar 2018
Transport