DP World, India's Tata explore cooperation opportunities

DP World group chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem has meet with senior executives of India’s Tata Group to explore opportunities to cooperate and share knowledge in the future, DP World announced on Wednesday.

According to DP World, discussions covered logistics and supply chain operations and customer care. The meeting was also attended by Ali Haddad, the COO of the Jebel Ali Freezone Authority (Jafza) and Mahmood Al Bastai, the CEO of Dubai trade.

“The Tata Group have been an integral part of India’s growth story for 150 years and we also have a deep-rooted relationship with India that have recently expanded our horizons to develop logistics infrastructure,” bin Sulayem said. “We believe that our both companies can benefit through exchange of knowledge and know how, sharing expertise and experience in areas that deliver solutions to India's growing economy and trade.”

DP World has extensive business interests in India, including six container terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICD), warehouses and container rail freight services, collectively supporting over 30 percent of the country’s container trade.

Indian container imports at Jebel Ali, for their part, have increased annually for the last four years, from 205,000 TEUs in 2013 to 254,000 in 2017, while exports reached 132,000 TEUs.