flydubai resumes flights to Erbil following suspension

Low-cost carrier says it will operate a daily service to the Iraqi city from March 25
By Staff writer
Thu 22 Mar 2018 03:26 PM

flydubai has resumed flights to Erbil in Iraq following a suspension of services last year.

The low-cost carrier said it will operate a daily service from March 25, adding that the number of passengers travelling between Erbil and Dubai on flydubai has grown by more than 161 percent since the airline launched its flights in 2010.

"The recommencement of flights underscores flydubai’s commitment to providing quality services to passengers between Dubai and Erbil," said Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of flydubai.

“There is a strong demand for flydubai flights to Erbil and this demand is constantly driving us to strengthen our product offering and services. As our partnership with Emirates continues to grow, we will enable passengers to have more options to travel to more destinations more frequently,” he added.

"Erbil is one of the key cities in Iraq and is an important commercial and economic centre thanks to the diversity of its industries including energy, infrastructure and tourism and we are keen to serve this important destination and the Iraqi market."

flydubai, which began its direct flights to Erbil in July 2010, suspended flights last September at the request of the Baghdad authorities.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi made the call in response to the regional government' plan for an independence vote.

Flydubai operates 37 weekly flights to four destinations - Baghdad, Basra, Erbil and Najaf.

