Airline sale offers AED1 tickets from Dubai to the Philippines

Travel period is between January 1 and March 30, 2019
Weather in the Philippines tends to be cooler and less humid from January to March, according to Cebu Pacific
By Staff writer
Tue 27 Mar 2018 12:23 PM

Philippines carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has launched an exclusive seat sale with ticket prices dropping to AED1, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The sale will take place through Tuesday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 28, with the travel period between January 1, 2019 and March 30, 2019.

“The weather in the Philippines tends to be cooler and less humid from January to March - perfect for tourists and expats to take in the sights and enjoy the country’s breath-taking island destinations,” said Candice Iyog, vice president of marketing and distribution for Cebu Pacific.

In a statement, the airline also noted that the first quarter of the year is peak season for Filipino expats traveling to the Philippines to visit their families.

Cebu Pacific’s network includes 25 international destinations in Asia, Australia and Guam, as well as 37 domestic destinations in the Philippines.

Click here for link to promo

