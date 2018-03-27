Emirates says planning to go double daily to Prague

Dubai-based airline to add second daily flight to Czech city from July 1 as demand rises
By Staff writer
Tue 27 Mar 2018 01:54 PM

Emirates on Tuesday announced it will add a second daily flight between Dubai and Prague, after seeing steadily growing passenger numbers on the route.

The new Emirates flight will commence from July 1 to meet the increasing demand for both inbound and outbound travel, the airline said in a statement.

It added that the  second daily flight will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER with a capacity of 360 seats, boosting inbound tourism through the additional 262,800 seats a year it will provide.

The year-round flight will have a three class configuration offering eight Private Suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business and 310 seats in Economy.

Emirates‘ flight EK137 will leave Dubai at 15:30 and arrive in Prague at 19:55. The return flight EK138 will leave Prague at 21:35 and arrive in Dubai at 05:30 the following day.

The new flight complements the existing schedule operated by an Emirates A380 which currently departs Dubai at 08:35 as EK139 landing in Prague at 13:00 and returns as EK140 departing Prague at 15:55 landing in Dubai at 23:50 daily.

