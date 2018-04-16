Travellers transiting through UAE could soon get one day visa

A new committee will be formed to draft a policy for travellers transiting through the country's airports to "enjoy a day out in the city"

The UAE Cabinet is working to allow travellers transiting through the country’s airports a one-day transit visa, according to a statement from state news agency WAM.

“With increasing numbers of transit passengers across UAE airports, the UAE Cabinet is looking into ways to enhance transit visa procedures and allow stopover passengers to enjoy a day out in the city,” the statement noted.

Passengers stopping through the UAE’s airports constituted 70 percent of total passengers, according to the statement, and an “enhanced entry-visa system would have a huge potential to benefit local tourism and economy.”

Travellers from a number of countries currently need to apply for a visa in advance of travel to enter the UAE and step outside of its airports. Transit passengers are currently eligible for a 96 hour visa at UAE airports provided they fulfil certain criteria including carrying a hotel booking for the duration of their stay and that the time between flights into and out of the UAE does not amount to less than 8 hours.

“The working group, led by Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, will propose a general policy for transit visas,” the statement read, adding that the policy “will include visa fees and mechanisms to increase the number of visitors".