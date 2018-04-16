Etihad set to expand codeshare deal with Egypt's national carrier

Sales on the expanded agreement have started for travel from May 2, says airline

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, and Egyptian national airline Egyptair, have announced a significant expansion of their codeshare partnership.

The initial phase of the agreement was launched in March 2017 and saw both Etihad Airways and Egyptair place their codes on each other’s flights operating between Abu Dhabi and Cairo.

The second phase of expansion will see Etihad Airways place its ‘EY’ code on Egyptiar flights to a number of African destinations including Ndjamena in Chad, Nairobi in Kenya, Khartoum in Sudan, Entebbe in Uganda, Johannesburg in South Africa, and subject to government approvals, on flights to Nigeria, Eritrea and Tanzania, through the Star Alliance carrier’s Cairo hub.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “The forging of closer codeshare ties between our two airlines means unprecedented access to many new gateways for Etihad’s customers while bolstering our services to markets we already serve, such as Kenya and Tanzania, by connecting easily through Cairo onto Egyptair’s African network.”

The expanded partnership will also see Egyptair place its ‘MS’ code on Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi to Seoul, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, and subject to government approvals, on flights to China.

Etihad Airways has been serving the Abu Dhabi – Cairo route since 2004, and currently operates five daily flights between the two capitals. Egyptair operates up to three daily services on the route.