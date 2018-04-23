Dubai Uber charges to fluctuate daily

Per-kilometre fares have risen from AED1.83 to AED2.25 per km while per minute charges have dropped from AED0.5 to AED0.25 per minute

Ride-hailing app Uber has revealed a change to its fare structure on all UberSelect and UberVIP trips in Dubai, resulting in higher and lower fares on diverse trips effective immediately.

The change will see base fares fluctuate based on the day of the week and time of the day. While the previous static base fare was AED8, the new dynamic fee ranges from AED5.4 to AED10.6, and may change during public holidays.

Per-kilometre fares have also risen from AED1.83 to AED2.25 per km while per minute charges have dropped from AED0.5 to AED0.25 per minute.

Waiting charges have remained the same at AED0.5 per minute. While minimum fares have been changed from AED17 (excluding AED3 booking fee) to AED15 (excluding AED5 booking fee), the overall fee remains the same as well.

Uber said in a statement the change is in compliance with local regulations in Dubai, and in line with maintaining full transparency with riders regarding its prices.

“Uber remains committed to providing you with the best quality service at any time of the day. We look forward to keeping Dubai moving!” it said.