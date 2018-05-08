RTA closes 40 private parking yards in Dubai for violations

A total of 165 violations have been reported, says Roads and Transport Authority

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has closed 40 private parking yards in Dubai following an inspection campaign.

Offending parking operators were found to breach the stipulations in place or have failed to obtain licensing permits, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: "This inspection campaign was launched to enforce the compliance with the new stipulations set for private parking yards after exhausting the grace period. Warnings were served, and violations were issued in coordination with Dubai Police for towing the remaining vehicles in those yards."

A total of 165 violations have been reported, WAM added.

New stipulations include the provision of electronic monitors at the entry of private parking yards for displaying the number of occupied and vacant parking slots.

Details of the operator, parking instructions, parking fares and contact numbers have also to be displayed as well. These details have to be linked with RTA’s systems, added Bin Adai.

Sufficient lighting must also be provided at night while the parking area has to be supported by surveillance cameras linked to a recording TV system.

Parking attendants must also wear an official uniform bearing the name of the operator.