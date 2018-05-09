Dubai aircraft movements grow 50% since 2010

Senior aviation official says Dubai currently manages a daily average of 1,500 air traffic movements
(GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)
By Sam Bridge
Wed 09 May 2018 01:58 PM

Aircraft movements in Dubai have increased by 50 percent over the past eight years as the emirate has grown into a global aviation hub.

This was revealed by Abdulla Al Hashmi, executive vice president for Operations at Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) in his keynote address at the ATC Forum, running along the Airport Show.

He said significant aviation growth in the region has "necessitated upgrading of our airspace", adding: "We have successfully redesigned the current airspace, introducing 90 new procedures and 150 new way points in efforts to enhance airspace capacity, enable fuel savings and continuously support green aviation.”

He revealed that DANS currently manages a daily average of 1,500 air traffic movements in Dubai’s airspace.

He said new procedures have enabled DANS to reduce peak arrival delays by 40 percent, as well as reduce CO2 emissions by up to 447 tonnes on a daily basis.

Peter Harbison, executive chairman of the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) told the forum that the size of the Middle East aircraft fleetis 1,671 in 2018, compared to 9,736 in North America.

