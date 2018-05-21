First flights to leave Kuwait International's T5 on Tuesday

Jazeera Airways says Cairo, Doha, Dubai, Alexandria and Sohag will be first flights from its dedicated terminal

Jazeera Airways on Monday confirmed that the first flights will leave on Tuesday from its new dedicated terminal (T5) at the Kuwait International Airport.

The airline will operate flights to Cairo, Doha, Dubai, Alexandria and Sohag on the first day of operations at T5, it said in a statement.

The opening follows an inauguration event held at the terminal on Sunday and attended by officials from the Kuwait Directorate for Civil Aviation, government entities, partners, and travel agents.

The airline said that all flights arriving in Kuwait from midday on Tuesday will arrive at the Jazeera terminal while departing flights will gradually be routed to the Jazeera terminal.

All departing flights will be fully served from the new terminal starting from Sunday May 27, it added.

Jazeera Airways chairman, Marwan Boodai, said: “We are very excited to welcome our first passengers on Tuesday. The new terminal was designed to facilitate their journey and provide them with a seamless travel experience thanks to a capacity exceeding 2.5 million passengers annually and state-of-the-art facilities that offer passengers advanced self-service check-in alternatives, a modern design to ease the flow of passengers, retail offerings, lots of parking spaces, and most importantly, a quick and simple 90-meter journey from parking to boarding.”

The first terminal owned by a non-government airline in the Middle East, the Jazeera terminal aims to ease traffic congestion at the Kuwait International Airport, he added.

The terminal covers a total area of 4,750 square meters and can handle an average of 1,200 bags per hour.