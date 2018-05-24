FlyDubai, GCAA, deny flight was hijacked in Iranian airspace

Flydubai and GCAA said an unruly passenger on board the flight was the reason that the aircraft returned to Dubai
FZ301 from Dubai (DXB) to Kabul (KBL) returned to Dubai as there was a disruptive passenger onboard.
By Staff writer
Thu 24 May 2018 08:31 AM

UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority and Flydubai have denied reports claiming there was an attempt to hijack a flight from Dubai to Kabul.

Citing India-based Azad News Agency, aviation website Airlive.net reported that the Iranian Air Traffic Engineering Directorate said a passenger on flight FZ301 was armed with a knife and attempting to enter the cockpit.

However, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and the airline Flydubai, said the there was no attempt to hijack the plane.

Saif Al Suwaidi, director general of the GCAA, said an unruly passenger on board the flight was the reason that the aircraft returned to Dubai.

''The accidental incident happened as a result of the behaviour of one of the passengers who was detained by the competent authorities upon the arrival of the plane to the airport,'' he explained.

In an additional statement, a Flydubai spokesperson said, “FZ301 from Dubai (DXB) to Kabul (KBL) returned to Dubai as there was a disruptive passenger onboard. 

“Passengers resumed their flight which departed Dubai International at 8.31am. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The Flydubai spokesperson said the airline is investigating the online reports regarding incident.

“We are aware of the social media reports; however, this incident is currently being investigated. The preliminary information would indicate that these reports are not correct.  We will provide further updates as more information becomes available," the spokesperson added. 

