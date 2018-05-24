Royal Brunei Airlines to drop Dubai-London service

The Brunei national carrier announced plans this week to launch daily non-stop flights between Brunei and London, effective October 28. RB said the change in service will reduce flying time, with the round trip travel time reduced by 3.5 hours to/from Brunei.

Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) will cease its operations to London Heathrow from October this year, in favour of operating a direct, shorter flight from its Brunei hub to the UK capital.

With the introduction of the daily non-stop flights to London, RB will cease operating the Dubai-London-Dubai route, and operate a four-times weekly Brunei-Dubai-Brunei service from October 29. The airline said the flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“The introduction of RB’s non-stop flight to London Heathrow will be a significant milestone as for the first time Brunei and England will be seamlessly connected by a direct air link. With the strong cultural, economic and political ties between the two countries, it is only natural to provide the seamless non-stop connection,” said Karam Chand, RB CEO.

“The through flight via Dubai has served us well; however, with the demand for more direct routing from our guests, it becomes an important commercial imperative to provide that.”

RB launched its first flight to London (Gatwick) via Singapore and Dubai in 1990. On May 10, 1991, RB flew twice weekly to London Heathrow. RB launched its daily flight to London (via Dubai) on May 16, 2004.