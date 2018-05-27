Eastern Europe remains Dubai International's fastest growing market

DXB traffic in April saw a minor contraction in passenger numbers
Dubai passenger traffic at Dubai International (DXB) was relatively flat in terms of growth, with a minor contraction reported in the transport hub’s latest monthly figures.
By Neil Halligan
Sun 27 May 2018 02:57 PM

The monthly traffic in April totalled 7,613,155, remaining virtually flat compared to 7,622,946 passengers recorded during the same month in 2017.

DXB’s year to date traffic reached 30,354,349 passengers, up 0.8% compared to 30,119,542 recorded during the first four months of 2017.

London the biggest city destination

The fastest expanding market for the world’s busiest international airport was Eastern European, with a 28 percent increase in traffic, followed by CIS (17.7%) and Africa (9.9%).

The top destination city for Dubai passengers was London, with 315,979 passengers, followed by Mumbai (202,981 passengers), and Jeddah (185,017 passengers).

The leading destination country remained India, with 1,027,267 passengers during the month, followed by Saudi Arabia, which saw 556,640 passengers, closely followed by the UK with 530,404 passengers and Pakistan with 369,493 passengers.

Cargo volumes in April totaled 216,333 tonnes, down 0.7% compared to 217,881 tonnes in April 2017. Year to date freight volumes totalled 832,187 tonnes compared to 854,359 tonnes handled during the first four months of 2017, down 2.6%.

Last Updated: Sun 27 May 2018 03:08 PM GST

