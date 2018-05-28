Ticket for life? Baby born on Saudia flight

A baby born on a Jet Airways flight between Dammam and Kochi last year was granted a free life-time travel pass
A member of Saudia cabin crew pictured with the baby boy born to Laila Shukri and Ahmed Abu El-Nasr.
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Mon 28 May 2018 12:48 PM

Passengers on a Saudia flight between Jeddah and Cairo were in for a surprise on April 23, when a doctor and cabin crew delivered a baby. 

According to the airline, a passenger reported being in pain about an hour and a half into the flight. Upon closer inspection, two members of Saudia cabin crew found that the passenger was going into labour.

The Saudia staff happened to lcoate a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Najla Saad Mohammed, among the passengers, who used on-board medical equipment to successfully deliver the baby ten minutes before the flight landed.

The newborn and his parents, identified as Laila Shukri and Ahmed Abu El-Nasr, were then taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

In the statement, Saudia said that cabin crew are given specialised medical training on how to deal with various in-flight medical emergencies, and that all its aircraft contain “medical bags” with the medical devices and medicines necessary to respond to emergencies.

In 2016, a woman delivered a premature baby on a Saudia flight between Jeddah and New York, forcing the flight to be dump fuel and make an emergency diversion to London Heathrow.

In a more recent incident in 2017, a baby born on a Jet Airways flight between Saudi Arabia and the Indian city of Kochi was granted a free life-time travel pass on the airline.

Last Updated: Mon 28 May 2018 01:28 PM GST

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Saudi's high-speed Haramain train on track to start service in September

Saudi's high-speed Haramain train on track to start service in September

29 May 2018
Transport
Six-month upgrade programme completed at Dubai Metro

Six-month upgrade programme completed at Dubai Metro

28 May 2018
Technology
French firm hired to oversee expansion of UAE rail network

French firm hired to oversee expansion of UAE rail network

28 May 2018
Transport
Electric cars now available on Careem in Dubai

Electric cars now available on Careem in Dubai

28 May 2018
Transport
Emirates says to launch Hamburg A380 service

Emirates says to launch Hamburg A380 service

28 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Emirates' third flight to Dublin delayed due to airport restrictions

Emirates' third flight to Dublin delayed due to airport restrictions

28 May 2018
Transport
DP World acquires Peruvian logistics firm for $315m

DP World acquires Peruvian logistics firm for $315m

28 May 2018
Transport
Eastern Europe remains Dubai International's fastest growing market

Eastern Europe remains Dubai International's fastest growing market

27 May 2018
Transport
Salalah Airport to close as cyclone approaches Oman

Salalah Airport to close as cyclone approaches Oman

24 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Royal Brunei Airlines to drop Dubai-London service

Royal Brunei Airlines to drop Dubai-London service

24 May 2018
Transport