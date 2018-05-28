Electric cars now available on Careem in Dubai

Ride hailing app announces it now operates a fleet of Model S Tesla cars
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Mon 28 May 2018 02:15 PM

Careem customers now have the option to book rides on electric vehicles in Dubai, the company has announced.

In a statement, Careem noted that its electric car fleet is made up turquoise-coloured Model S Tesla cars. Prices are in line with Careem business rates, with starting minimum fares of AED 60.

The new car types are in partnership with ION, a joint venture between the UAE-based Crescent Enterprises conglomerate and Bee’ah, an environmental management company.

“Bringing customers the choice to book a more environmentally friendly option is something we feel very strongly about,” said Clemence Dutertre, the general manager of Careem in the UAE. “Careem electric also offers a top of the range, safe and fun car that works both as a luxury option whilst also being perfect for family and group outings.”

Dutertre added that he believes that “customers are going to get very excited about this new option on the app.”

In October 2017, Careem’s main competitor, Uber, announced the launch of UberOne, which allows users to hail rides from a fleet of Tesla electric vehicles.

Last Updated: Mon 28 May 2018 02:22 PM GST

