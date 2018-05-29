Saudi's high-speed Haramain train on track to start service in September

Haramain high-speed rail service, capable of travelling at speeds of more than 300 kilometres per hour, will connect the cities of Makkah and Madinah
By Staff writer
Tue 29 May 2018 09:13 AM

Saudi Arabia's first high-speed electric Haramain train will be operational by  September, according to Saudi Transport Minister Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi.

The new speed high rail service, capable of travelling at speeds of more than 300 kilometres per hour, will connect the cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Haramain high-speed rail project, also known as the ;Western railway', is expected to carry 60 million passengers a year by the time it is fully operational at the beginning of 2019, Al-Amoudi told Arab News. 

The 453-kilometre main line will travel through King Abdullah Economic City, with a short branch line to the new King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah.

Last Updated: Tue 29 May 2018 10:14 AM GST

