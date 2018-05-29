Saudi's high-speed Haramain train on track to start service in September

Haramain high-speed rail project, also known as the ;Western railway', is expected to carry 60 million passengers a year by the time it is fully operational at the beginning of 2019.

Saudi Arabia's first high-speed electric Haramain train will be operational by September, according to Saudi Transport Minister Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi.

The new speed high rail service, capable of travelling at speeds of more than 300 kilometres per hour, will connect the cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Haramain high-speed rail project, also known as the ;Western railway', is expected to carry 60 million passengers a year by the time it is fully operational at the beginning of 2019, Al-Amoudi told Arab News.

The 453-kilometre main line will travel through King Abdullah Economic City, with a short branch line to the new King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah.