Emirates launches non-stop flight to Newark

The flight gives passengers the option of a morning departure or arrival in Newark

Emirates has launched a new non-stop service between Newark and Dubai, adding to an existing daily flight which operates through Athens, the airline announced on Saturday.

The new flight, which was introduced on Friday, June 1, is operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, which includes eight first class suites, 42 business class and 306 economy class seats, in addition to 19 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity.

The flight, EK223, departs Dubai at 3:00 AM and arrives in Newark at 9 AM. The return flight, EK224, departs from Newark at 1150 AM and arrives at 8:20 AM the following morning.

According to Emirates, the flight timing is designed to complement the existing Emirates service by providing travellers with a new option of a morning arrival and departure in Newark. Additionally, the new route will allow east-bound travellers to have a stopover day tour of Dubai before taking a connecting flight in the evening.

Emirates currently serves 12 destinations in the United States.

The Newark service is one of a number of additional Emirates flights announced by the airline in January, which also included plans add two flights a week each to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, which the airline said is a reflection of a steady rebound in demand.