Etihad Airways to launch new service to Barcelona

New flights between Abu Dhabi and Barcelona effective 21 November 2018, starting with five weekly flights, service to increase to daily from 31 March 2019

Etihad Airways will introduce a new flight linking Abu Dhabi and Barcelona beginning on November 21, the airline announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Etihad said the route will initially operate five times a week with a two-class Airbus A330-200, before becoming a daily operation on March 31, 2019.

Barcelona becomes Etihad’s second destination in Spain, complementing an existing service to Madrid, and is based on demand, according to the airline's CEO.

“As one of the largest unserved markets from our Abu Dhabi base, Barcelona - a hub of culture, commerce, tourism, education, fashion and science, has witnessed a significant increase in travel demand from the emirate, and from across our wider network,” said Etihad Airways CEO Peter Baumgartner.

“We are now delighted to announce the first direct link between these two important global hubs.”

Baumgartner added that Etihad is confidence that the route “it will prove very popular with UAE and Barcelona-based customers, allowing us to extend our acclaimed inflight service, hospitality and flair to this vibrant Mediterranean city, and to build on the flourishing cultural and commercial ties between the UAE and Spain.”

Etihad Airways operates a codeshare partnership with Air Europa (UX) on the Spanish airline’s scheduled services from Madrid to Barcelona and 18 other European cities.

Earlier in 2018, Etihad announced that it will be suspended services to Edinburgh, Scotland and Perth, Australia as part of an ongoing review of network.

A spokesperson for the airline told Arabian Business that the moves are part of “several adjustments that we are making to our network in 2018 in order to improve system profitability”.

More recently, the airline announced that it is expanding a codeshare agreement with Egypt’s national carrier.