Saudia offers free WhatsApp data package on domestic, international flights

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) will launch a complimentary WhatsApp data package on board its domestic and international flights, the airline announced on Sunday.

According to Saudia, the move comes after a following a previous free WhatsApp package launched on domestic flights and several international routes in May.

In response to positive customer feedback, the airline has now expanded the programme to include all its international routes and on its aircraft, including Boeing 777, Boeing 787, Airbus A320 and Airbus A330 planes.

To sign onto the complimentary Whatsapp plans, passengers can log in through a specially-created plan on the Saudia inflight web portal.

The airline is the first in the Middle East to offer a Whatsapp plan free of charge to customers.

Currently, Saudia offers internet options on 47 destinations across all regions the airline flies to.