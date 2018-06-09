Dubai reveals bus stations plan to serve Expo 2020

Transport authority approves plan to build 14 bus stations in addition to one bus depot at Al Quoz

Dubai's transport authority has approved the final design of public bus stations that will serve Expo 2020.

The project covers the construction of 14 bus stations in addition to one bus depot at Al Quoz, said the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

It added that the stations will meet the needs of public bus service for main Expo 2020 activities and related events, and they will be integrated into the Dubai Bus network after the event.

The project encompasses the construction of three permanent stations at the Business Bay, Jebel Ali and Al Baraha in addition to five temporary new stations at Dubai Silicon Oasis, Global Village, Meydan, Palm Jumeirah and Al Jadaf.

It also covers improvements of six existing stations - Etisalat, Union Square, and Al Ghubaiba besides upgrading bus facilities at Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the RTA, said: “The construction of bus stations complements RTA’s efforts to improve the infrastructure of mass transit systems with the aim of encouraging people to use public transport in their daily travels.

It is also part of RTA’s master plan for addressing the needs of hosting Expo 2020 in Dubai, and ensuring safe and smooth transport for main Expo activities and related events,” said Al Tayer.

He added that locations of the stations have been "carefully selected" to meet the needs of highly populated residential areas.

The new design of bus stations will be disabled friendly and enable the future provision of a bus refilling and washing station.