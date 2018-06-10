French train builder conducts tests to pilot Riyadh Metro

Alstom says tests are a significant milestone for project which is expected to begin operations in 2019

French Train Builder Alstom has announced initial tests to determine the efficacy of Riyadh’s railway system before the metro system commences commercial operations are underway.

“Alstom has, for the past few weeks, been conducting initial dynamic tests for the Riyadh Metro Project at the FAST consortium Line 4 Depot Test Track in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the company said in a statement. “The test campaign includes the demonstration of the performance of the railway system, from power supply to signalling systems.”

Tests are being conducted using trains which have already been delivered. The Riyadh Metro Project, owned by Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA), consists of 6 lines totalling 176 km and 85 metro stations. Alstom is supplying lines 4, 5 and 6 the of the metro system with 69 Metropolis-based Riyadh Metro trains, signalling system, energy recovery station as well as tracks.

“This test run is a significant milestone for Alstom and for the project. We are proud to conduct the tests in Riyadh in order to deliver a state-of-the-art metro to our customer Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA) and the inhabitants and the visitors of Riyadh“, said Didier Pfleger, Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa.

The Riyadh Metro project is a $22.5 billion initiative and one of the largest urban transport projects in the world. It is expected to begin commercial operations in 2019 with driverless Metropolis-based trains, composed of two cars per set totalling 36 metres in length, carrying passengers in three classes including first, family and singles class.