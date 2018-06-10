Etihad to drop flights to Bangladesh capital from October 1

Etihad has decided to end its Abu Dhabi to Dhaka, Bangladesh service from October 1, the airline has said according to a report.

‘We can confirm that Etihad Airways will suspend flights from Abu Dhabi to Dhaka, effective on 1 October 2018,” a spokesperson for the UAE’s national carrier was quoted to state by from Bangladesh news outlet New Age.

However, the decision does not affect Etihad’s codeshare partnership with Jet airways in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata which will continue serve Bangladesh’s capital, the spokesperson added.

No word has emerged on whether cargo operations between the cities would also be affected. Arabian Business has reached out to Etihad Airways for comment.

Etihad flies to Dhaka daily from Abu Dhabi. Over 1.5 passengers have flown between Abu Dhabi and Dhaka since the airline began services to the city in May 2006.