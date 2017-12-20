Dubai Safari to begin charging for entry after crossing 100,000 visitors

Crossing 100,000 visitors was a milestone the park was meant to reach in two weeks, according to the statement, and from December 21 the park will begin charging for entry.

The park has also released the demographic makeup of visitors during two weeks of uncharged entry through its gates

Despite shutting doors early due to inclement weather, over 100,000 visitors have thronged the Dubai Safari since the opening of the park to visitors last week.

The wildlife park boasts “the most diverse array of animals in the country” according to a statement, and opened doors to free entry to the public for two weeks on December 12.

It was closed to visitors on Sunday due to inclement weather, and early on Monday and Tuesday because it could not accommodate too many visitors.

Crossing 100,000 visitors was a milestone the park was meant to reach in two weeks, according to the statement, and from December 21 the park will begin charging for entry.

"Starting Thursday, Dubai Safari will introduce its entry fee for all visitors, having reached its goal of 100,000 visitors during the soft opening period. We expect to welcome two million visitors during the park’s first year of operation," said Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

He added that "the response from the public was overwhelming and during this testing phase it gave us the opportunity to monitor and assess the overall operations of the park while also gathering valuable feedback from visitors about their experience. This will contribute immensely towards further enhancing the overall offering of Dubai Safari."

A survey of 50,000 visitors to the park found Arabs comprised 39 percent of visitors followed by Asians (29 percent), Emiratis (23 percent), and Europeans (9 percent).

Approximately 36 percent of the visitors were female. A majority - 54 percent - of visitors were between 30 and 40 years of age, 25 percent between 19 and 29, 13 percent between 41 and 51, and six percent under 18.