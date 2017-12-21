World famous Dubai hotel hires new manager

Timothy Kelly takes on Atlantis, The Palm, the five-star destination resort on Palm Jumeirah

One of Dubai's most famous luxury hotels has announced the appointment of a new general manager responsible for day-to-day operations.

Atlantis, The Palm, the five-star destination resort located on Palm Jumeirah, has appointed Timothy Kelly as general manager and senior vice president, operations.

Kelly will oversee all operations, strategic direction, management and continued growth at the resort, a statement said.

With over 25 years of international experience, Kelly joins Atlantis, The Palm from Wynn Resorts where he managed multiple property portfolios in Las Vegas, Macau and Cotai as well as being instrumental in the successful opening of Wynn Palace Resort and Casino in Macau in 2016.

Prior to joining Wynn Resorts, Kelly was a senior executive at the world famous MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where he managed all brands in the portfolio with 6,760 rooms consisting of MGM Grand, West Wing, Skylofts, Mansion and The Signature Residences.

Serge Zaalof, chief operating officer for Atlantis Resorts & Residences, said: "With a wealth of international experience in the general management of public and privately owned integrated hotel, restaurant, and resort operations, the appointment of Timothy Kelly supports Atlantis, The Palm’s continued commitment to enhance and redefine the guest experience."

Kelly graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 1993, with a Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration and is expecting to receive his Master of Hospitality Administration from the same university in 2018.