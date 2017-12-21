Ras Al Khaimah eyes Guinness world record with NYE fireworks

Organisers say Al Marjan Island will launch fireworks from 120 sites in 'never seen before' event

The 2018 Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Fireworks by Al Marjan Island will be attempting to win the Guiness World Record title for the largest aerial firework shell.

Organisers say the island will launch fireworks from 120 sites, creating a "spectacular canopy never seen before" in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Marjan Island has joined hands with Ras Al Khaimah’s government entities including Ras Al Khaimah Public Works to create two new public view areas and more than 5,000 additional public car parking spaces around Al Marjan Island to welcome the visitors.

A team of 30 engineers, pyrotechnicians, fabricators and others are working on the project led by Phil Grucci, creative director of fireworks by Grucci.

Abdullah Al Abdooli, managing director of Al Marjan Island, said: “This year, we are creating a dynamic new experience that will add to the pride of Ras Al Khaimah and our nation through a spectacular firework display. As an official Guinness World Records title attempt, we are working with the concerned government authorities to organise the event seamlessly and to the highest standards of safety.

“We aim to provide our guests a memorable and never-before night. With 120 sites for the fireworks, the display will be like nothing previously witnessed.

The 2018 Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Fireworks by Al Marjan Island will run along the entire shoreline of the mega-waterfront development.

Yachting enthusiasts can watch the fireworks from the sea provided they secure permits from 8pm on December 31, and abide by the regulations.

Access to the viewing decks and to the main entrance of Al Marjan Island will be closed at 10pm. More details about the fireworks will be revealed in due course.