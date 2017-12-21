Dubai Frame set to open next week, says municipality boss

Tours will have to be pre-booked through an app and a website that will soon be launched
By Staff writer
Thu 21 Dec 2017 02:53 PM

The AED160 million Dubai Frame, which will offer uninterrupted views of the city from all sides, will finally open next week, the head of Dubai Municipality has been quoted as saying.

In comments published by local media, Hussain Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality, said the official opening of Dubai Frame will be next week, with visitors welcomed the following day.

He said it will accept only a specific number of people at a time, and the tour will have to be pre-booked through an app and a website that will soon be launched.

Dubai Frame, or ‘Berwaz Dubai’, consists of two towers of 150m height that are connected by a 93m bridge at the top.

The space between the towers gives a clear view for the city from a high altitude. On one side, it conveys the images and buildings of Sheikh Zayed Road, to symbolise the modern city of Dubai, while the other side of the ‘Berwaz’ includes landmark areas of Deira, Umm Hurair and Karama, which symbolise the old Dubai.

"We are working with Etisalat to launch the website very soon. Through it, people can pre-book their tour," Lootah told the Khaleej Times.

Lootah added that people will have the option of buying a paper ticket or purchasing it online.

Tickets will cost AED50 for adults and AED30 for children, with children under three, people over 60 and people of determination offered free tickets.

