Dubai Frame opening date revealed as ruler pays first visit

Sheikh Mohammed says new tourist attraction is an 'elegant architectural feat'; set to open in January

Dubai's latest tourist attraction - the Dubai Frame - will open to the public next month, it has been announced during a visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai

He visited the new cultural landmark at Zabeel Park, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, deputy Ruler of Dubai, a statement said.

Sheikh Mohammed toured the ground floor museum of the building showcasing the UAE's history and heritage before ascending one of the two towers, and crossing the 100 sq m bridge where he viewed the emirate.

The Dubai Frame is a 150-metre-high, 93-metre-wide structure built to resemble a huge picture frame, through which landmarks representing modern Dubai such as Emirates Towers and Burj Khalifa can be seen on one side, while from the other side, visitors can view older parts of the city such as Deira, Umm Harare and Karama.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his admiration for the project, and praised Dubai Municipality's efforts to achieve this cultural and global attraction.

He described the Dubai Frame as an "elegant architectural feat". It was designed by award-winning architect Fernando Donis, who also designed Dubai’s Porsche Design Towers, and the Dubai Renaissance Tower.