Emirates expects Dubai travel rush as visitors fly in for NYE celebrations

Dubai airline says it expects more than 250,000 passengers to arrive in city by New Year's Day

Emirates said on Wednesday that more than 250,000 people are expected to arrive into Dubai from December 28 until just after New Year’s Day.

The Dubai-based airline said travel is expected to peak once again at the end of the year as visitors flock to Dubai for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

As well as 250,000 people expected in the run up to New Year’s Day, another 200,000 travellers will be departing from Dubai.

In addition, more than 350,000 travellers will be connecting through Emirates’ dedicated Terminal 3 facilities in the same time period, it said in a statement.

The busiest time for departures will be starting on the afternoon of January 1 and will continue all day on January 2 and 3, it added.

With road works and major infrastructure enhancements happening around the main airport highways and roads during this time, Emirates urged customers to build in extra time to their journeys to avoid potential delays.

Gates open 90 minutes before departure, boarding starts 45 minutes before each flight and gates close 20 minutes before departure. If passengers report late Emirates will not be able to accept them for travel.

Check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule, Emirates said.