$68 million contract awarded for Middle East's first Banyan Tree Residences

UAE-based developer Sweid & Sweid has appointed Civilco Civil Engineering & Contracting Company as lead contractor on the first Banyan Tree Residences to be built in the Middle East.

The project sits on a large island overlooking The Emirates and Montgomerie golf courses, at the intersection of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Emirates Hills, and is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2019. When finished, the single-tower property will be 32 storeys with 244 residences, including one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, duplex apartments with private outdoor gardens, and three full-floor penthouses. Spread across 110,000 square feet, the grounds will also encompass a residents-only Clubhouse & Spa. Arcan Project Management is project manager.

“To be selected to complete this iconic development is a testament to our experience and expertise, which will be key to ensuring Banyan Tree brand attributes are not compromised,” commented Nader Dahdal, area manager for Civilco.

Maher Sweid, managing partner of Sweid & Sweid, said: “The selection was made based on Civilco’s proven track record of successfully executing high rise projects in Dubai and throughout the UAE, along with timely completion.”

Civilco was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1974. Previous projects include the Pullman Hotel in Jumeirah Lake Towers, Nord Anglia School in Al Barsha South, and Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda City Complex and Grand Millennium Hotel. Current contracts include Barsha Height’s Rosemont Hotel & Residences – which was reportedly set to become the UAE’s first skyscraper to house a rainforest – and Celestia serviced hotel apartments by Damac, which are located at the heart of the Dubai Expo 2020 site in Dubai World Central.