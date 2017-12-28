Bahrain's tourism infrastructure investments reach $13 billion

Over 8 million tourists visited Bahrain in the first nine months of 2017, according to officials

Investment in Bahrain’s tourism infrastructure has reached $13 billion, according to figures from the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EBD).

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the figure encompasses 14 separate projects in the country’s tourism and leisure sector.

EBD figures show that the number of tourists visiting Bahrain went up 12.8 percent in the first nine months of 2017.

"The total number of tourists visiting Bahrain has reached 8.7 million during the first nine months of this year, a significant number considering our resident population of only 1.5 million people," said Dr. Simon Galpin, Managing Director of Bahrain EDB. "The tourism sector is one of the key investment sectors we recognise as having a strong competitive advantage for Bahrain.”

According to Dr. Galpin, tourism contributes 6.3 percent to the country’s GDP, a figure which is expected to go up as more tourists visit and the number of leisure activities increases.

The tourism investment projects are part of a larger infrastructure development campaign underway across a number of sectors in Bahrain, which are collectively valued at more than $32 billion.

Of this figure, government funding accounts for $10 billion, in addition to $7.5 billion from the GCC Development Fund and $15 billion from private investors.