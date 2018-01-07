New tallest hotel in the world set to open in Dubai

The Gevora Hotel, at 356 metres in height (or 75 floors), will overtake Business Bay’s JW Marriott Marquis by just one metre when it opens in Q1 this year.

The new tallest hotel in the world is set to open in Dubai, taking the crown from the current holder, also located in the emirate.

The Gevora Hotel, at 356 metres in height (or 75 floors), will overtake Business Bay’s JW Marriott Marquis by just one metre when it opens in Q1 this year.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the Trade Centre area, Gevora Hotel will have 528 guest rooms and suites and four restaurants.

The smallest deluxe rooms measure 46 sq m, Time Out Dubai reports, with the largest two-bedroom suite measuring 85 sq m.

The new hotel will be a dry one and promises to “boast the best of Middle Eastern hospitality and exclusivity”.

As well as a main pool deck with swimming pool (pictured below), Jacuzzi and kids’ pool, the health club on the 12th floor includes state-of-the-art facilities and separate ladies’ and men’s gyms. The hotel also has a luxury spa on the 71st floor.