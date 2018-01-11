Park Regis Boutique opens in Dubai's Jumeirah

The property is Staywell Holding's second in Dubai, with a third slated to open in 2018
The Park Regis Boutique is StayWell Holding’s second property in Dubai.
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 11 Jan 2018 10:43 AM

StayWell Holdings has announced the opening of the Park Regis Boutique in Dubai’s Jumeirah, its second property in Dubai.

The 21-room hotel was opened by StayWell Holdings Pty Ltd president and managing director Simon Wan and property owner Abdulrazzaq Abdulaziz Ramadhan Almutawa.

According to StayWell, the hotel, which is located near Dubai’s famed Kite Beach, combines “elements of traditional, history, culture, arts and modern heritage” and is “a convenient location for both beachgoers and leisure travellers.”

The Park Regis Boutique is StayWell Holding’s second property in Dubai, in addition to the 384-room Park Regis Kris Krin Hotel located opposite Burjuman Shopping Centre in Dubai’s Bur Dubai area.

A third property, the Park Regis Business Bay, is expected to open this year.

A fourth Middle Eastern property, the Park Region Lotus Hotel in the Bahraini capital of Manana, was scheduled to open in December 2017. StayWell has previously said it plans to open more properties in Bahrain and other parts of the Middle East in the future.

