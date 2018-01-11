Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rate hits record level in December

Analysts STR say 79.4% occupancy is highest December mark since records began in 2004

Occupancy rates in Abu Dhabi rose to their highest December level on record since 2004, according to new data from analysts STR.

Its preliminary December 2017 data for the UAE capital indicated significant performance growth including an 8 percent increase in occupancy to 79.4 percent.

Based on daily data from December, hotels in Abu Dhabi also reported a 1.5 percent rise in supply against demand which jumped by nearly 10 percent.

STR said average daily rate (ADR) rose by 2.1 percent to AED496.70 while revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 10.2 percent to AED394.39.

STR analysts attributed the month’s performance growth to the International Diabetes Federation Congress which helped push the market’s occupancy above 85 percent on four consecutive nights, adding that the month’s absolute occupancy level would be the highest for any December on record since 2004.