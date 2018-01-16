Visa-free entry for UAE nationals to China from today

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $20.25bn in the first half of 2017
China opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in April 1985 and its consulate in Dubai in November 1988.
By Staff writer
Tue 16 Jan 2018 08:23 AM

UAE nationals visiting China will be granted visa-free entry to China from today. 

Emiratis entering China will be allowed to stay for up to 30 days for each visit following the recent signing of an MoU in Abu Dhabi by Ahmed Saeed Elham Al Dhaheri, assistant under-secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ni Jian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE.

Al Dhaheri said the agreement with Chineese authorities contributes to strengthening of bilateral relations and opening new avenues for growing tourism and trade between the two countries.

The UAE and China established diplomatic relations in November 1984, with the UAE opening its embassy in Beijing on March 19, 1987. It also opened consulates in Hong Kong on April 2000, Shanghai in July, 2006, and in Guangzhou on in June 2016.

China opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in April 1985 and its consulate in Dubai in November 1988.

The UAE and China are connected by strong and developing economic and commercial relations, and the size of their commercial exchange reached around

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $20.25 billion in the first half of 2017, with $13.97bn accounting for UAE's imports from China and $7.871bn accounted for the value of UAE's exports to China.

The number of direct weekly flights by UAE national carries to China is currently around 60.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Revealed: new $740m projects confirmed for Sharjah

Revealed: new $740m projects confirmed for Sharjah

16 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai's Global Village sets new visitor record for first 2 months

Dubai's Global Village sets new visitor record for first 2 months

16 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Ritz Carlton Riyadh to reopen after holding royals in purge

Ritz Carlton Riyadh to reopen after holding royals in purge

15 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Jeddah hotels report lowest ever December occupancy rate

Jeddah hotels report lowest ever December occupancy rate

11 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Stable rouble set to drive 38% jump in Russian tourists to the Gulf

Stable rouble set to drive 38% jump in Russian tourists to the Gulf

10 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Nakheel picks ibis to run new Dubai economy hotel

Nakheel picks ibis to run new Dubai economy hotel

09 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
2018 Predictions: Muhammad Chbib, head of online business unit, Al Tayyar Group

2018 Predictions: Muhammad Chbib, head of online business unit, Al Tayyar Group

27 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rate hits record level in December

Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rate hits record level in December

11 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Park Regis Boutique opens in Dubai's Jumeirah

Park Regis Boutique opens in Dubai's Jumeirah

11 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
UAE passport named world's most improved in last decade

UAE passport named world's most improved in last decade

09 Jan 2018
Politics & Economics