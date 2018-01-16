Visa-free entry for UAE nationals to China from today

China opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in April 1985 and its consulate in Dubai in November 1988.

UAE nationals visiting China will be granted visa-free entry to China from today.

Emiratis entering China will be allowed to stay for up to 30 days for each visit following the recent signing of an MoU in Abu Dhabi by Ahmed Saeed Elham Al Dhaheri, assistant under-secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ni Jian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE.

Al Dhaheri said the agreement with Chineese authorities contributes to strengthening of bilateral relations and opening new avenues for growing tourism and trade between the two countries.

The UAE and China established diplomatic relations in November 1984, with the UAE opening its embassy in Beijing on March 19, 1987. It also opened consulates in Hong Kong on April 2000, Shanghai in July, 2006, and in Guangzhou on in June 2016.

China opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi in April 1985 and its consulate in Dubai in November 1988.

The UAE and China are connected by strong and developing economic and commercial relations, and the size of their commercial exchange reached around

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $20.25 billion in the first half of 2017, with $13.97bn accounting for UAE's imports from China and $7.871bn accounted for the value of UAE's exports to China.

The number of direct weekly flights by UAE national carries to China is currently around 60.