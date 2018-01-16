Dubai's Global Village sets new visitor record for first 2 months

Multicultural festival park says it attracted more than 2.4m guests between Nov 1 and Dec 31
By Staff writer
Tue 16 Jan 2018 02:15 PM

Global Village, Dubai's multicultural festival park, has announced a new record of more than 2.4 million visitors over the two-month period since its opening.

Statistics released by Global Village for the period from November 1 to December 31 all revealed an average 9 out of 10 score on the happiness index.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, said: "Our performance is in line with the vision of Dubai to attract more visitors and to focus on family entertainment as we host the largest entertainment shows and bring new international shows for the first time to the region.

"We have raised the bar with our weekly concerts with top Arab and international singers and talents to provide guests with experiences they can cherish with every visit."

During the New Year celebrations, Global Village witnessed a huge influx of guests, exceeding 100,000 per day, he added.

Earlier in the season, Global Village saw unprecedented guest numbers during the 46th National Day celebrations, attracting more than 500,000 guests.

Global Village also has a choice of 23 restaurants and a coffee shop with nine great kitchens from countries including Mexico, China, the Gulf and Cuba. There are also more than 120 kiosks distributed across the destination that offer guests a wide variety of snacks, sweets and beverages.

Guests can also visit 27 country pavilions and more than 3,500 outlets.

Global Village runs until April 7. On Mondays, it is dedicated to families and women only.

