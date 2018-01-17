Unit of Abu Dhabi's Lulu buys Edinburgh hotel in $120m deal

Twenty14 Holdings says it has completed acquisition of the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian
By Staff writer
Wed 17 Jan 2018 02:15 PM

Twenty14 Holdings (T14H), the hospitality investment arm of Abu Dhabi-headquartered Lulu Group International, has completed a $120 million acquisition of the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian.

The Caledonian joins a portfolio of $650 million worth of luxury property across the UK, the Middle East and India that T14H has brought together since 2014, the company said in a statement.

It added that it intends to invest a further $28 million in enhancement and expansion of the property.

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of T14H said: “We are excited to add The Caledonian to the portfolio of Twenty14 Holdings. With more than 100 years of history, The Caledonian brings with it a rich heritage, character and unique opulence.”

The Caledonian operates under the Hilton’s flagship brand Waldorf Astoria. First opened in 1903 as part of the old Princes Street Railway Station The Caledonian currently has 241 rooms and offers views of Edinburgh Castle.

“We are honoured to be part of this Scottish landmark that has a great significance for locals and visitors alike. We look forward to adding to the experience The Caledonian already offers,” added Ahamed.

Among improvements planned for the site, T14H intends to engage local craftsmen to enhance the hotel’s historic Caledonian Suites. Bespoke furniture, eclectic artwork and en-suite bathrooms featuring marble and burnished chrome fittings will feature among a host of additions, he said.

The Caledonian is also home to two restaurants operated by Michelin-starred brothers Chris and Jeff Galvin.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Revealed: new $740m projects confirmed for Sharjah

Revealed: new $740m projects confirmed for Sharjah

16 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai's Global Village sets new visitor record for first 2 months

Dubai's Global Village sets new visitor record for first 2 months

16 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Visa-free entry for UAE nationals to China from today

Visa-free entry for UAE nationals to China from today

15 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Ritz Carlton Riyadh to reopen after holding royals in purge

Ritz Carlton Riyadh to reopen after holding royals in purge

15 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Jeddah hotels report lowest ever December occupancy rate

Jeddah hotels report lowest ever December occupancy rate

11 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Stable rouble set to drive 38% jump in Russian tourists to the Gulf

Stable rouble set to drive 38% jump in Russian tourists to the Gulf

10 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Nakheel picks ibis to run new Dubai economy hotel

Nakheel picks ibis to run new Dubai economy hotel

09 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
2018 Predictions: Muhammad Chbib, head of online business unit, Al Tayyar Group

2018 Predictions: Muhammad Chbib, head of online business unit, Al Tayyar Group

27 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rate hits record level in December

Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rate hits record level in December

11 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Park Regis Boutique opens in Dubai's Jumeirah

Park Regis Boutique opens in Dubai's Jumeirah

11 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality