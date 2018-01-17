Dubai hotel giant Jumeirah appoints new CEO

Jose Silva has previously worked for Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts for almost 25 years

Jumeirah, the Dubai-based luxury hotel company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jose Silva as its new CEO.

Silva brings over 35 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including almost 25 years with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

In his last role, he was regional vice president overseeing France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal as well as general manager of the highly acclaimed Hotel George V in Paris.

As CEO of Jumeirah, Silva will be responsible for its international expansion, continue to elevate the brand and its growing portfolio building on the Company’s extraordinary success over the years, a statement said.

Abdulla Al Habbai, chairman of parent company Dubai Holding said: “We are determined to continue developing Jumeirah into a globally recognised national champion; setting new industry benchmarks for world class service and quality.

"Mr Silva has had a distinguished career in hospitality with some of the world’s leading brands. I am confident his passion for designing unique guest experiences and driving innovation in the sector will build on Jumeirah’s strong growth, as we continue to enter new markets and open new hotels both at home and abroad.”

Silva added: “I have always admired Jumeirah for its “dare to be different” culture and its forward-looking vision. I am honoured to have been appointed and fully committed to leading the business and the brand into its next level of growth. Jumeirah is one of Dubai’s most iconic brands and a symbol of the emirate.”

Jumeirah operates a portfolio of hotels and resorts including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Jumeirah manages 19 properties around the world with 25 properties under development.