Dubai hotel giant Jumeirah appoints new CEO

Jose Silva has previously worked for Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts for almost 25 years
By Staff writer
Wed 17 Jan 2018 04:57 PM

Jumeirah, the Dubai-based luxury hotel company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jose Silva as its new CEO.

Silva brings over 35 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including almost 25 years with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

In his last role, he was regional vice president overseeing France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal as well as general manager of the highly acclaimed Hotel George V in Paris.

As CEO of Jumeirah, Silva will be responsible for its international expansion, continue to elevate the brand and its growing portfolio building on the Company’s extraordinary success over the years, a statement said.

Abdulla Al Habbai, chairman of parent company Dubai Holding said: “We are determined to continue developing Jumeirah into a globally recognised national champion; setting new industry benchmarks for world class service and quality. 

"Mr Silva has had a distinguished career in hospitality with some of the world’s leading brands. I am confident his passion for designing unique guest experiences and driving innovation in the sector will build on Jumeirah’s strong growth, as we continue to enter new markets and open new hotels both at home and abroad.”

Silva added: “I have always admired Jumeirah for its “dare to be different” culture and its forward-looking vision. I am honoured to have been appointed and fully committed to leading the business and the brand into its next level of growth. Jumeirah is one of Dubai’s most iconic brands and a symbol of the emirate.”

Jumeirah operates a portfolio of hotels and resorts including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. Jumeirah manages 19 properties around the world with 25 properties under development.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Unit of Abu Dhabi's Lulu buys Edinburgh hotel in $120m deal

Unit of Abu Dhabi's Lulu buys Edinburgh hotel in $120m deal

17 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Revealed: new $740m projects confirmed for Sharjah

Revealed: new $740m projects confirmed for Sharjah

16 Jan 2018
Construction
Dubai's Global Village sets new visitor record for first 2 months

Dubai's Global Village sets new visitor record for first 2 months

16 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Visa-free entry for UAE nationals to China from today

Visa-free entry for UAE nationals to China from today

15 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Ritz Carlton Riyadh to reopen after holding royals in purge

Ritz Carlton Riyadh to reopen after holding royals in purge

15 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Jeddah hotels report lowest ever December occupancy rate

Jeddah hotels report lowest ever December occupancy rate

11 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Stable rouble set to drive 38% jump in Russian tourists to the Gulf

Stable rouble set to drive 38% jump in Russian tourists to the Gulf

10 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Nakheel picks ibis to run new Dubai economy hotel

Nakheel picks ibis to run new Dubai economy hotel

09 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality
2018 Predictions: Muhammad Chbib, head of online business unit, Al Tayyar Group

2018 Predictions: Muhammad Chbib, head of online business unit, Al Tayyar Group

27 Dec 2017
Travel & Hospitality
Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rate hits record level in December

Abu Dhabi hotel occupancy rate hits record level in December

11 Jan 2018
Travel & Hospitality