Etihad exec embarks on round the world record attempt

Andrew Fisher to try to break record by flying around the globe in the shortest time frame on scheduled flights

Senior Etihad Airways executive, Andrew Fisher, will embark on a journey of a lifetime on Sunday when he attempts to break the world record by flying around the globe in the shortest time frame on scheduled flights, and with the fewest number of sectors.

Fisher, who works as the airline’s vice president fleet planning, hopes to shave three hours off the current record of over 55 hours by completing the journey in only four sectors.

His flight path begins in the early hours of Sunday morning in Shanghai, taking him to Auckland, Buenos Aires and Amsterdam before returning to the Chinese city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“It’s about time the job was done,” he said. “The planning has taken a long time, essentially to ensure the flight timings, routings and transits are kept as tight as possible and there is only a short window of opportunity for this to happen.”

The progress of Andrew’s record-breaking attempt can be followed on Twitter at @AndrewFisherNZ