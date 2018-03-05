Revealed: Dubai Safari sees 175 new borns since opening

Dubai Safari, home to the most diverse array of animals in the UAE, has seen 175 new-borns representing 30 species since its opening late last year.

The wildlife park welcomed new arrivals such as a vervet monkey, 22 blackbuck antelopes, three Arabian wolves, 12 corn snakes, two Nile crocodiles, five Egyptian fruit bats, six wood ducks, 24 African spurred tortoises and three African white lions, among others.

Khalid Al Suwaidi, director of Leisure Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said: "With the addition of the 175 new-borns, we are pleased to see the Dubai Safari family growing in terms of both the number and diversity of the species.

"The list of the new arrivals highlights the sheer variety visitors can look forward to at Dubai Safari, including rare animals such as the African white lions, which further strengthens our commitment to conservation efforts for endangered species. We invite the UAE community to join us in welcoming the latest additions."

He said the family-friendly destination has proved a "highly popular attraction" since opening in December, welcoming an unprecedented number of visitors.

The $270 million park is developed on an area of 119 hectares in Al Warqaa 5 of the city, off the Dubai-Hatta Highway.

An all-access package will cost AED30 for children and AED85 for adults while entry to the villages excluding Safari Village is priced at AED20 for children and AED50 for adults. Children under three, elderly over 60 and people of determination will be given free access to the park.

The emirate’s newest attraction replaces one of the city’s oldest – Dubai Zoo in Jumeirah – which closed after 50 years in operation. The animals were relocated to their new home at Dubai Safari.