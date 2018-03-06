Dubai-backed Kerzner opens Atlantis Sanya in China

The much anticipated Atlantis Sanya on China’s Hainan Island in time for Chinese New Year, according to Atlantis Resorts & Residences.

Located on the Haitang Bay National Coast, Atlantis Sanya is the first Atlantis resort in China, joining Atlantis, The Palm and the Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences in Dubai and Hawaii’s Atlantis, Ko Olina, both currently in development.

“The Atlantis brand is known for unique, ocean-themed destinations offering a wide variety of entertainment experiences and Atlantis Sanya is no exception,” said Atlantis Resorts & Residences chief operating officer Serge Zaalof.

“The owner, Fosun International, is an incredible partner and together we have created a resort that offers unprecedented experiences to its guests.”

Heiko Schreiner, the managing director of Atlantis Sanya, noted that the property has 1,314 guestrooms, including 154 suites – five of which are underwater.

“We know we are giving people unparalleled experiences new to Hainan Island and China, that only Atlantis can deliver,” he said.

Atlantis Sanya encompasses 540,000 square metres of space, and also includes a waterpark and a two-floor indoor aquarium, in addition to the Ambassador Lagoon, the world’s largest open-air aquarium that can be observed from a viewing platform.

Additionally, the property includes 21 restaurants, cafes, lounges, and bars, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and Bar.

The Investment Corp of Dubai (ICD), the emirate’s sovereign wealth fund, bought a 46 percent stake in Kerzner International in 2014. Istithmar World, a subsidiary of Dubai World, owns 25 percent.