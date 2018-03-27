Dubai water park to start operating at night with DJs

Aquaventure After Dark will be launched from April 5, with the waterpark opening from 7.30-11.30pm

One of Dubai's water parks is to start operating at night to the backdrop of a live DJ, it was announced on Tuesday.

Aquaventure After Dark will be launched at the Palm attraction from April 5, with the waterpark opening at 7.30pm.

In partnership with Coca-Cola and 104.8 Channel 4 radio and costing from AED95, Aquaventure will be lit up until 11.30pm and will offer children and adults the chance to take on over 20 waterslides, while listening to music from DJ Shef Codes and Saif&Sound in three DJ zones.

Children will also be able to enjoy the new Splashers Island which launches at Aquaventure Waterpark this week and features seven new waterslides and a giant dry play-structure shaped like a Dhow.

Aquaventure After Dark will also feature live cooking stations, offering dishes starting from AED35, a statement said.

Situated on the apex of the Palm in Dubai, Aquaventure boasts record breaking slides including the world’s largest circumference water ride Aquaconda, the first twin racing tube rides Slitherine and the longest zip line circuit in Dubai.