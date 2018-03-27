Marriott brand Aloft opens second hotel in Dubai

Owned and developed by Dubai Properties, the Aloft Me'aisam is situated in Dubai Production City

Aloft Hotels, a part of Marriott International, on Tuesday announced the opening of Aloft Me’aisam, the brand’s second property to open in Dubai and the fourth in the UAE.

“The UAE remains one of our strongest growth markets and we are confident the continued growth of Aloft in the market is a strong response to the evolving expectations of travellers today,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“This is an exciting year for Aloft in Dubai. Following the launch of the brand on the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Production City, we are also scheduled to be opening an Aloft in Dubai South and City Centre Deira later this year.”



Aloft Me’aisam offers 223 loft-inspired guestrooms all of which are equipped with SPG Keyless, where guests can use their mobile phones as room keys.

The hotel also offers Camp Aloft, an adventurous initiative that includes bed-in-a-bag and special treats for kids.

It also features a variety of social spaces for travellers and local residents, such as the Aloft brand’s signature W XYZ Bar and Re:mixSM Lounge, which extends into an outdoor space, the Backyard.

Aloft Me’aisam is a part of Marriott International’s new hotel complex in Dubai which will also feature the Middle East’s first Element Hotel. Element Me’aisam is scheduled to open soon.