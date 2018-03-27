Marriott brand Aloft opens second hotel in Dubai

Owned and developed by Dubai Properties, the Aloft Me'aisam is situated in Dubai Production City
By Staff writer
Tue 27 Mar 2018 04:28 PM

Aloft Hotels, a part of Marriott International, on Tuesday announced the opening of Aloft Me’aisam, the brand’s second property to open in Dubai and the fourth in the UAE.  

Owned and developed by Dubai Properties, the Aloft Me’aisam is situated in Dubai Production City.

“The UAE remains one of our strongest growth markets and we are confident the continued growth of Aloft in the market is a strong response to the evolving expectations of travellers today,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.

“This is an exciting year for Aloft in Dubai. Following the launch of the brand on the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Production City, we are also scheduled to be opening an Aloft in Dubai South and City Centre Deira later this year.”

Aloft Me’aisam offers 223 loft-inspired guestrooms all of which are equipped with SPG Keyless, where guests can use their mobile phones as room keys.  

The hotel also offers Camp Aloft, an adventurous initiative that includes bed-in-a-bag and special treats for kids.

It also features a variety of social spaces for travellers and local residents, such as the Aloft brand’s signature W XYZ Bar and Re:mixSM Lounge, which extends into an outdoor space, the Backyard.

Aloft Me’aisam is a part of Marriott International’s new hotel complex in Dubai which will also feature the Middle East’s first Element Hotel. Element Me’aisam is scheduled to open soon.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Revealed: how the Gulf's top tourism markets performed in 2017

Revealed: how the Gulf's top tourism markets performed in 2017

28 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Dubai water park to start operating at night with DJs

Dubai water park to start operating at night with DJs

27 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
flydubai launches new online package holidays portal

flydubai launches new online package holidays portal

27 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
AVANI signs up for third luxury property in Dubai

AVANI signs up for third luxury property in Dubai

26 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Luxury Rezidor brand opens new Dubai hotel

Luxury Rezidor brand opens new Dubai hotel

26 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Famed QE2 ship now hiring staff, begins conversion to hotel at Dubai drydock

Famed QE2 ship now hiring staff, begins conversion to hotel at Dubai drydock

25 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Abu Dhabi completes Indian mission to boost tourism

Abu Dhabi completes Indian mission to boost tourism

21 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Oman forecast to see double digit growth in tourists to 2021

Oman forecast to see double digit growth in tourists to 2021

12 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
GCC tourists drive demand in UAE's Northern Emirates

GCC tourists drive demand in UAE's Northern Emirates

07 Mar 2018
Travel & Hospitality
UAE, Saudi hotel boom puts Middle East ahead of Europe

UAE, Saudi hotel boom puts Middle East ahead of Europe

20 Mar 2018
Construction