Expo 2020 pitches big returns to travel and tourism industry partners

“Expo 2020 will sell its tickets through both, direct and indirect channels globally, to ensure a widespread reach and welcome many million visitors,” said Gillian Hamburger, senior vice president, Commercial, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is looking to collaborate with travel, tourism and MICE companies from around the world to become authorised ticket resellers, the event’s organisers announced ahead of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition which begins in Dubai today.

The exhibition, taking place in Dubai from 22-25 April, 2018, will see Expo 2020 Dubai highlight how travel companies will be able to build their revenue streams with packages that will provide travellers with a visitor experience that will showcase innovation, world-class architecture, captivating storytelling, live performances and more.

“With a significant portion of our visitors expected to come from abroad, Expo 2020 presents a huge opportunity for travel companies to sell tickets with value-added travel and visitor services, develop their own travel packages and create one-of-a-kind, exceptional travel experiences for leisure and business travellers.”

The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to attract 25 million visits, 70 percent of which will come from outside the UAE.

Expo 2020 Dubai will offer incremental commissions to travel operators worldwide that are able to introduce the region to those enroute to other destinations by breaking up their trip to enjoy a stay in Dubai during the event in 2020.

Authorised resellers will also receive marketing support, inclusion on the Expo 2020’s official global reseller’s list and direct access to Expo 2020’s B2B ticketing platform.