Time Hotels to open six new properties in Middle East by 2020

Time Hotels, the UAE-based hospitality company, will reveal plans to open six new properties across the Middle East by the end of 2020.

The properties, which will see the growth and launch of existing as well as new Time Hotel brands to key territories throughout the region, will be unveiled during Arabian Travel Market 2018 (ATM), which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from April 22-25.

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO Time Hotels, said: “Our current pipeline of hotels and residences meet the demands of multiple value-driven markets by offering a high-quality stay across all our brand portfolio.

“With two new additions in both Dubai and Sharjah, we will also be extending our brand presence to Saudi Arabia and Egypt by the end of 2020, taking our total portfolio to 20 properties across the Middle East.”

Time Hotels will debut the Time Express Hotels brand with the opening of a property in Sharjah, during the third quarter of 2018. The three-star hotel will feature 55 keys in total, including 45 standard rooms and five suites, with an additional five disabled-friendly suites.

Also opening in Sharjah during the third quarter of 2018 will be the second property under the Time Hotel Apartment brand. It will comprise 33 studios, 53 one-bedroom units, 11 two-bedroom units and two fully adapted, disabled-friendly apartments.

In Dubai, two new hotels will open including the firm’s first five-star property. Scheduled to open during 2020, the hotel will boast 277 rooms and suites. The second, located in the Al Barsha area, is a four-star hotel comprising 232 rooms. This property is scheduled to open during the final quarter of 2018.

Time’s international openings in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Ras Sudr, Egypt, demonstrate the brand’s strength and popularity in markets outside of the UAE.

Time Hotels will open its first resort in Saudi Arabia during the second quarter of 2018. Featuring 61 villas, the resort is located close to the beach, and 20 minutes’ drive from Jeddah International Airport and the city centre. The mid-range resort will offer fitness and leisure facilities and concierge and business services.

The first beach resort property by Time Hotels is under development in Ras Sudr, Egypt. Scheduled to open during 2018 it will feature 56 rooms, three F&B outlets, fitness and leisure facilities and meeting rooms.

Awadalla continued: “It is set to be a very busy year for Time Hotels with a raft of properties announced, and five out of the seven new openings scheduled to take place this year.

“We have been very strategic with our current pipeline of hotels and residences, identifying and assessing demand within each market, and implementing the most suitable brand from the Time portfolio to best match that demand.”

Over the next few months, four TIME Hotels’ properties will undergo a series of refurbishments. Under the Time Hotel Apartments brand, 100 apartments will be refurbished at Time Crystal Hotel Apartments by end of April 2018 and 64 at Time Topaz Hotel Apartments by end of May 2018.

At Time Oak Hotel & Suites, bathrooms in all rooms will be renovated, carpets will be replaced by vinyl flooring and four rooms will be adapted to fully disabled-friendly. Refurbishments will also take place in Petals restaurant and Vanilla lobby lounge. While, at Time Grand Plaza Hotel all flooring across the property will be replaced.