Ras Al Khaimah chases Scandi tourists with new office opening

The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has announced the opening of its first international representation office in Scandinavia, as the emirate seeks to drive further growth in tourist numbers.

RAKTDA, which already has offices in Saudi Arabia, UK, Russia and Germany, said the new office is located in Copenhagen, Denmark.

RAKTDA CEO Haitham Mattar said: “The Nordic market is one of the fastest growing sectors and last year it ranked in our top ten source markets for visitors. Already in 2018, we have seen growth in year-on-year figures up 26.2 percent in the first quarter.

"The opening of the Copenhagen office provides an important resource to grow visitors from the Nordic countries and for our partners in the Emirate to access this market.”

Marking its seventh international representation office, the Copenhagen office will support the tourism body’s promotional activities and trade partnerships to penetrate the region's high potential outbound market.

A team of dedicated trade promotion, MICE and business development staff will manage various in-market promotions and initiatives to drive further awareness of Ras Al Khaimah as a multi-faceted business and leisure destination to Nordic travellers.

In 2017 approximately 18,000 Nordic visitors stayed in the emirate, either on holiday or on business visits. In the first quarter of 2018, RAK attracted almost 10,000 visitors – an increase of 26.2 percent when compared to the same period of 2017.

RAKTDA is targeting 1 million visitors by the end of 2018 as part of its Vision 2019 tourism strategy. It is also planning to reach 20,000 hotel rooms by 2025, along with new tourist attractions.