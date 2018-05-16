Former Jumeirah CEO Stefan Leser appointed to head up Langham Hospitality

Stefan Leser, the former group CEO of Jumeirah Group, has been appointed CEO of Langham Hospitality Group.

Stefan Leser spent less than a year with Jumeirah Group before resigning in May

Based in Hong Kong, Leser will oversee all aspects of the group’s global portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences, as well as providing strategic guidance on the company’s future plans, which includes a global expansion plan.

“Langham Hospitality Group has a solid reputation with a fine collection of hotels in four continents,” said Leser.

“The company is definitely ripe for expansion into new markets and I look forward to leading the team to deliver highly personalised service and support the future growth of the group’s outstanding portfolio of hotels and residences.”

Leser left Jumeirah in May last year after less than a year in the job for “purely personal” reasons, the Dubai hotel group told Arabian Business last year. He replaced longstanding president and CEO Gerald Lawless in February 2016, and in his brief stint he oversaw projects such as the Burj Al Arab Terrace and the completion and launch of Jumeirah Al Naseem.

Jumeirah appointed industry veteran Jose Silva as its new CEO in January this year. With over 35 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including almost 25 years with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Silva was regional vice president overseeing France, Switzerland, Spain and Portugal as well as general manager of the highly acclaimed Hotel George V in Paris before arriving in Dubai.