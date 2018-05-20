Burj Khalifa unveils new shows to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan

Burj Khalifa will mark the Holy Month of Ramadan with two captivating shows during the Holy Month of Ramadan

Dubai's Burj Khalifa will display two new LED shows to mark teh Holy Month of Ramadan.

The two light shows were selected from hundreds of submissions, according to Emaar Properties.

The first show celebrates the spiritual value of Ramadan with a display of a designer/painter Art Noor’s pathbreaking work, a painting inspired by the 99 names of Allah.

Completed over 15 years, the masterpiece work has been exhibited in several high-profile locations. The work can now be watched on the imposing LED canvas of Burj Khalifa.

The second show is a design by Freelusion, an agency based in Budapest, Hungary, which specialises in impressive projections on buildings and 3D content. The show captures the glazier effects from the synchronised music, in a rare symphony of melody and design.

The new LED shows take place from Sunday – Wednesday, every hour from 7.15pm to 10.15pm

During Ramadan, At the Top, Burj Khalifa SKY, the world’s highest observation deck in the iconic tower, will have extended operational hours from 10am to 1am, with last entry at 11.45pm.