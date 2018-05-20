Burj Khalifa unveils new shows to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan

Burj Khalifa will mark the Holy Month of Ramadan with two captivating shows during the Holy Month of Ramadan
By Staff writer
Sun 20 May 2018 10:32 AM

Dubai's Burj Khalifa will display two new LED shows to mark teh Holy Month of Ramadan. 

The two light shows were selected from hundreds of submissions, according to Emaar Properties.

The first show celebrates the spiritual value of Ramadan with a display of a designer/painter Art Noor’s pathbreaking work, a painting inspired by the 99 names of Allah.

Completed over 15 years, the masterpiece work has been exhibited in several high-profile locations. The work can now be watched on the imposing LED canvas of Burj Khalifa.

The second show is a design by Freelusion, an agency based in Budapest, Hungary, which specialises in impressive projections on buildings and 3D content. The show captures the glazier effects from the synchronised music, in a rare symphony of melody and design.

The new LED shows take place from Sunday – Wednesday, every hour from 7.15pm to 10.15pm and from Sunday to Wednesday, every hour from 7.15pm to 10.15pm

During Ramadan, At the Top, Burj Khalifa SKY, the world’s highest observation deck in the iconic tower, will have extended operational hours from 10am to 1am, with last entry at 11.45pm.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

First flights to leave Kuwait International's T5 on Tuesday

First flights to leave Kuwait International's T5 on Tuesday

21 May 2018
Transport
Parisian restaurant L'Avenue probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'

Parisian restaurant L'Avenue probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'

20 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Saudi airport operator signs deals to improve services

Saudi airport operator signs deals to improve services

07 May 2018
Technology
Luxury boutique all-suites hotel to open in Bahraini capital

Luxury boutique all-suites hotel to open in Bahraini capital

08 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Alwaleed, Ashkenazy sue over sale of Plaza Hotel in Manhattan

Alwaleed, Ashkenazy sue over sale of Plaza Hotel in Manhattan

18 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Mayfair private members club to open in $1bn Dubai project

Mayfair private members club to open in $1bn Dubai project

16 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Abu Dhabi's Yas Island to offer annual pass for $352

Abu Dhabi's Yas Island to offer annual pass for $352

16 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Dubai signs up Fliggy to boost Chinese tourist numbers

Dubai signs up Fliggy to boost Chinese tourist numbers

16 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
No timeline for Emaar Hospitality IPO, says CEO

No timeline for Emaar Hospitality IPO, says CEO

16 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Former Jumeirah CEO Stefan Leser appointed to head up Langham Hospitality

Former Jumeirah CEO Stefan Leser appointed to head up Langham Hospitality

16 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality