Dubai's Jumeirah reveals opening date for Saadiyat Island resort

Hospitality giant says new 293-room luxury resort will be plastic bottle and plastic straw free
By Sam Bridge
Wed 23 May 2018 02:07 PM

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort will open its doors on November 11, the Dubai-based hospitality giant announced on Wednesday.

The beachfront resort will feature 293 rooms and will be plastic bottle and plastic straw free.

In partnership with Trust Your Water, the hotel will provide solutions to eliminate the need for single use plastic water bottles. Proposed measures include complimentary, reusable plastic bottles for all guests who will be encouraged to refill at water stations throughout the hotel.

In addition, local filtered water will be served in glass bottles throughout the resort.

The property’s 293 rooms include eight villas with private pools and 70 suites, a spa with 14 treatment rooms and a Moroccan Hamman plus a VIP couple’s suite with a private entrance.

The eight food and beverage outlets include the chic all-day dining venue White for buffets and live cooking stations; Mare Mare for fresh and authentic Italian summer food; Levantine inspired TEAN for mezzes and grills next to the beach and Al Majilis for a cup of rich roasted coffee and patisseries.

General manager, Linda Griffin, said: “This resort is a place like no other - there’s something for the young and young at heart. Guests can watch the sunset, embrace sunrise yoga or explore the island in all its glory by bicycle.”

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai Airports rolls out new high-tech info displays

Dubai Airports rolls out new high-tech info displays

23 May 2018
Technology
UAE tops world in securing new visa-waivers in 2018

UAE tops world in securing new visa-waivers in 2018

22 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
First flights to leave Kuwait International's T5 on Tuesday

First flights to leave Kuwait International's T5 on Tuesday

21 May 2018
Transport
Burj Khalifa unveils new shows to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan

Burj Khalifa unveils new shows to mark the Holy Month of Ramadan

20 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Parisian restaurant L'Avenue probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'

Parisian restaurant L'Avenue probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'

20 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Saudi airport operator signs deals to improve services

Saudi airport operator signs deals to improve services

07 May 2018
Technology
Luxury boutique all-suites hotel to open in Bahraini capital

Luxury boutique all-suites hotel to open in Bahraini capital

08 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Alwaleed, Ashkenazy sue over sale of Plaza Hotel in Manhattan

Alwaleed, Ashkenazy sue over sale of Plaza Hotel in Manhattan

18 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Mayfair private members club to open in $1bn Dubai project

Mayfair private members club to open in $1bn Dubai project

16 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality
Abu Dhabi's Yas Island to offer annual pass for $352

Abu Dhabi's Yas Island to offer annual pass for $352

16 May 2018
Travel & Hospitality