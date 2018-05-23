Dubai's Jumeirah reveals opening date for Saadiyat Island resort

Hospitality giant says new 293-room luxury resort will be plastic bottle and plastic straw free

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort will open its doors on November 11, the Dubai-based hospitality giant announced on Wednesday.

The beachfront resort will feature 293 rooms and will be plastic bottle and plastic straw free.

In partnership with Trust Your Water, the hotel will provide solutions to eliminate the need for single use plastic water bottles. Proposed measures include complimentary, reusable plastic bottles for all guests who will be encouraged to refill at water stations throughout the hotel.

In addition, local filtered water will be served in glass bottles throughout the resort.

The property’s 293 rooms include eight villas with private pools and 70 suites, a spa with 14 treatment rooms and a Moroccan Hamman plus a VIP couple’s suite with a private entrance.

The eight food and beverage outlets include the chic all-day dining venue White for buffets and live cooking stations; Mare Mare for fresh and authentic Italian summer food; Levantine inspired TEAN for mezzes and grills next to the beach and Al Majilis for a cup of rich roasted coffee and patisseries.

General manager, Linda Griffin, said: “This resort is a place like no other - there’s something for the young and young at heart. Guests can watch the sunset, embrace sunrise yoga or explore the island in all its glory by bicycle.”