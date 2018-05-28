Hotel giant launches portal for Saudi pilgrimage

AccorHotels unveils platform to provide essential information for pilgrims visiting Makkah, Madinah and surrounding areas in Saudi Arabia

Hospitality giant AccorHotels has launch a new digital platform to provide essential information for pilgrims visiting Makkah, Madinah and surrounding areas in Saudi Arabia.

The company said the website is a comprehensive travel tool to plan visits and offers support and advice, including the ease of booking accommodation.

The website - https://makkah.accorhotels.com - is available in Arabic and English, with plans to add additional languages, it added.

Travellers browsing the website will find tailored packages for AccorHotels in Makkah offering unique promotions, which can be filtered by hotel and theme of offer and popularity.

Recommendations on where to visit can be filtered by one or two-hour excursions, full day trip options, half day trip alternatives and general must-see attractions.

Those looking for a glimpse as to what to expect in Makkah during a Hajj or Umrah pilgrimage can learn about Makkah’s heritage, weather forecasts, currency details and transportation methods.

The online portal also hosts extensive guides to both Hajj and Umrah for those planning a religious journey. The guides highlight day by day activities and requirements to fulfill the pilgrimage in the correct way.

Properties within its portfolio includes Raffles Makkah Palace, Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower, Swissôtel Al Maqam, Swissôtel Makkah and Pullman Zamzam Makkah.